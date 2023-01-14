News Top Stories

Adeleke hails Buhari, says he benefited from Electoral Act

President Muhammad Buhari on Friday met the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. This was the first official meeting of the governor with President Buhari since he was sworn in as the sixth chief executive officer of the state last November. According to a release by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President promised to consider the requests of the governor for some assistance during the ‘thank you’ visit. Addressing newsmen shortly after the visit, the governor said he had come to appreciate his host for providing a level playing field in the election that was held in July last year.

“I had waited patiently for this appointment, and was praying fervently for it to happen. It’s a dream come true for me to see you, and have a handshake. “I am a beneficiary of the new Electoral Act you signed, as it paved the way for free and fair elections, ruling out ballot box snatching and stuffing. “The security agencies followed your instruction to be fair and firm, and I am so proud of you.

You are a true father, regardless of political party differences.” Adeleke said free and fair elections would be one of the greatest legacies the President would bequeath to the country, as the development was already being applauded home and abroad. He gave his priorities in the state as development of agriculture, education, and investment drive. Among requests Adeleke made were; support on infrastructure development, a proposed new economic city and free trade zone, tax credit, and other federal facilities in the state.

 

