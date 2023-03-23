2023 Elections News

Adeleke Harps On Tolerance, Self Discipline As Ramadan Begins

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on the Muslim community in Osun State to emulate the sacrificial living, self-control, and intercessory supplications embedded in the teachings of the holy month of Ramadan, just as Muslims around the world observe the month-long period of fasting.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world commemorate the revelation of the Quran to the prophet Muhammad through Tafsir, which offers in-depth interpretations of the holy scripture of Islam and prayer. Many observe this holy time by fasting, performing acts of charity, and seeking more about the invincibility of Almighty Allah.

Governor Adeleke in a statement reminded Muslims in the state of the real essence of Ramadan as a period of self-reflection, intended to deepen one’s spiritual growth and renew a sense of appreciation for the many blessings of God.

“In this spirit of thanksgiving and reflection, all of us observing Ramadan can strengthen our sense of commitment to equality and development of our communities. It is a time to offer help to those in need and serve as an immutable emblem of the holy life.

“As residents of Osun State, we are all blessed to live under a government that fosters religious liberty and respects the religious practice of all. Our laws and history ensure Muslims can observe this period in accordance with the dictates of conscience and without detractions.

“It is also a period our dear state looks up to Muslims for unimpeded prayers at this period and a renewed sense of unity, purpose, and desire for a better society.

“As we all unite to celebrate this year’s Ramadan in teachings and reflections, I join in the hope for a blessed month

Ramadan Mubarak, dear brothers, and sisters in Islam.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

