Adeleke heads PDP S’West Presidential Campaign Committee

The presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke into the campaign council as a member.

Adeleke is now chairman of the council’s South-West Coordinating Committee, according to a notice signed by the Director- General of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday. Tambuwal also named other PDP members to head strategic offices in the presidential campaign council of its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Sokoto State Governor said the “appointments are with immediate effects”. They include that of Senator Dino Melaye as Director of Public Affairs

