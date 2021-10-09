Adeleke: I hold traditional institution, Osun people in high esteem

Senator Ademola Adeleke has said that he holds the Osun State council of Obas in high esteem, affirming that traditional institution is very sacred and should be accorded maximum respect as fathers to all, whose welfare should be paramount to the hearts of all their citizens and all well meaning people in and outside their domains.

This was contained in a press release by Olumide Lawal on the authority of Senator Ademola Adeleke, who also dissociated himself from an earlier release that he knew nothing about.

The release stated, that Senator Adeleke was at all times a respecter of tradition and traditional custodians and will continue to uphold everything that will promote the thorough welfare of the revered institution and all its members without let or hindrance at whatever level of life he finds himself.

Senator Adeleke, the statement added, is all out for the good of the people of osun state at all times. It added that the Senator is more concerned on how to make life more abundant for the good people of Osun State, through improvement in social infrastructures and other economic programmes in his blueprint for the people of the state, which shall be unfolded at the appropriate time.

