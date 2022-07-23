Politics

Adeleke makes commitment to Osun workers

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has debunked as false, the claims of outgoing Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola that he (Adeleke) has reneged on his promise to clear backlog of salaries of Osun civil servants and pensioners. In a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke stated that his comments in a television interview on the issue had been twisted by the state governor.

Rasheed in the statement wrote, “This is a lie from the pit of hell as Senator Adeleke throughout the interview never at any point disowned his promise to clear outstanding workers’ salaries, pension and gratuities and better the lives of all Osun people.

“Contrary to the frustrated mind of the deceitful author, the Governor – elect explained in detail how he will source funds to meet the needs of workers including his unique promise of reviewing issues of leakages in state finance and redirecting security votes to meet urgent state needs.” According to the statement, Adeleke stated that payment of workers’ entitlement will not be recorded as an achievement as a labourer deserves his pay. He blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state for feeding the people with what he termed ‘fake news’ saying they were “still in shock at their defeat, probably could not concentrate on the full interview to watch a Governor- elect displaying his clear grasp of issues and his preparedness to hit the ground running.”

 

Our Reporters

