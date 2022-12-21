Adeleke orders payment of Dec. salaries, pensions 

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday approved the payment of December 2022 salaries and pensions.

The payment according to the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed covers all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as secondary and primary school teachers, tertiary institutions, local government staff and retirees among others.

As the cleaning up of state finance continues, the state governor restated his commitment to fulfilling the obligations of the state to workers on the payroll of Osun State.

“I have as a priority number one the welfare of workers especially our civil and public servants. Our workers should be rest assured that all issues affecting their welfare will continue to receive urgent attention from the state. That is the first item on my administration’s five point agenda,” Governor Adeleke affirmed.

