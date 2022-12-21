Metro & Crime

Adeleke orders payment of Dec. salaries, pensions 

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

 

 

 

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday approved the payment of December 2022 salaries and pensions.

The payment according to the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed covers all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as secondary and primary school teachers, tertiary institutions, local government staff and retirees among others.

As the cleaning up of state finance continues, the state governor restated his commitment to fulfilling the obligations of the state to workers on the payroll of Osun State.

“I have as a priority number one the welfare of workers especially our civil and public servants. Our workers should be rest assured that all issues affecting their welfare will continue to receive urgent attention from the state. That is the first item on my administration’s five point agenda,” Governor Adeleke affirmed.

 

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbers kill businessman in Sokoto

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Suspected robbers have shot dead a businessman, Obinna Egbochu, at Sabaru, Tamaje area of Sokoto in Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abba Sadiq, said investigations into the matter were on. Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Chka Obinna, said the gunmen invaded the residence of the prominent Sokoto businessman, Egbochu, on […]
Metro & Crime

Sokoto: Airstrikes neutralise scores of bandits, kingpin’s camp

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The military on Saturday neutralised scores of bandits in the Eastern zone of Sokoto State and some parts of neighboring Zamfara State. Local sources confirmed that bodies of neutralised bandits operating between Sokoto and some parts of Zamfara State were seen all over the camps, in the recent air strikes conducted by Operation Hadarin Daji […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC re-arrests Mompha for alleged money laundering

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had re-arrested a Dubai-based internet celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha for alleged money laundering. The EFCC, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity Wilson Uwujaren, said Mompha was taken into custody on Monday. It said this followed suspicion that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica