Adeleke orders payment of December salaries, pensions

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday approved the payment of December 2022 salaries and pensions. The payment according to the governor’s spokesperson, MallamOlawaleRasheed, coversallMinistries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as secondary and primary school teachers, tertiary institutions, localgovernmentstaff and retirees among others. As the cleaning up of state finance continues, the governor restated his commitment to fulfilling the obligations of the state to workers on the payroll of Osun State.

 

