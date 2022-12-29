Adeleke orders probe of $106m Ilesa water project, suspends consultant

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered an investigation into the $106 million Ilesa water project. Consequently, he ordered the immediate suspension of the project consultant Tawa Williams over the handling of the project. In a statement by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed, he also ordered a probe of how the $106 million loan was disbursed, especially as there is no progress in the project despite the reported disbursement of N10 billion and another $28 million.

The governor explained that the project coordinator was suspended to allow for unhindered review of the loan administration while the consultant was directed to return to the government the N70 million bullet-proof Jeep in her possession. Adeleke’s directive followed the interim report of the Assets Recovery Committee chaired by Dr B. T. Salami, which made recommendations for immediate action to stop the further squandering of loans secured to execute the project. He said: “My administration will dig into this matter with all seriousness.

The huge fund in question is a loan to be repaid. We have a sacred duty to ensure accountability and transparency in the handling of the fund and the project.” The Assets Recovery Committee had revealed large-scale pilfering of the procured loans. According to the committee, the Islamic Development Bank agreed to fund the project to the tune of $65 million while the Federal Government provided $41.94 million.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...