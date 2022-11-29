Adeleke, Osun Assembly: Face-off over decision to rename state

Twenty-four hours after Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, assumed office; the state House of Assembly has disagreed with some of the decisions made so far by the new governor. The lawmakers yesterday, frowned on the decision of the governor to rename the state from ‘State of Osun’ to Osun State. They argued that the anthem, crest and flag of the state was an enactment of a law assented to on December 18, 2012, and no person can exact force to change it. The House, through the Chairman of House Committee on Media and Public- ity, Moshood Kunle Akande, in a statement said: “The State of Osun House of Assembly having reviewed the inaugural speech of the Governor and the activities of the inauguration hereby resolves as follows; “The usage of the State Anthem, Crest and Flag is an enactment of the law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not choice. The enactment of State of Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Law, 2012 assented to on December 18, 2012, contained in Schedule 1, II, III, IV and V, which carefully details every component of this law, is not in ambiguity.

Schedule I is the State Anthem, Schedule II has to do with the State Crest, and Schedule III is the symbolic significance of the elements in the Flag and lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect.” The lawmakers further said that the state will continue to be described as the ‘State of Osun’ and ‘Ipinle Omulabi’ (State of the Virtuous).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...