Adeleke pays N1.5bn to Osun pensioners

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday released N1.528 billion bond certificates to retired state and local government workers. The state government also released N350 million as gratuities for payment of retired civil servants. The governor disclosed this while presenting the bond certificates to retire civil servants in Osogbo. He said: “I ordered the release of a sum of N700 million between November 2022 and January 2023 for bond certificates for retirees at the state level. “For retirees at the local government level, I approved the sum of N828m for bond certificates for retirees in primary schools and local governments between November 2022 and January 2023. “I have also acted with respect to the old pension scheme.

“At the state levels, from the inception of the administration to the end of January 2023, a sum of N200 million has been paid as gratuity, while the local government level, the sum of N150m has so far been released as gratuities to retired local government staff and primary school staff.

“Today, 119 retirees cutting across the civil service, parastatals and tertiary institutions are being given their bond certificates totalling N632, 952,655.56. “For local government service, 62 retirees are to be given bond certificates totalling N205,428,602.07 while at the Primary School retirees totalling 92 will be given bond certificates totalling N621,819,731.03.” He said his administration is focused on offsetting all outstanding salaries and pensions.

