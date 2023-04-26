Adeleke Pledges 60,000 Jobs Annually, Issues Certificates To Skill Acquisition Beneficiaries

Adeleke Pledges 60,000 Jobs Annually, Issues Certificates To Skill Acquisition Beneficiarie

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has restated the readiness of his administration to continue to provide economic prosperity for all irrespective of religious and political affiliations in the State.

Adeleke spoke while presenting certificates to beneficiaries of the 1st quarter of 2023 skills upgrade and entrepreneurship development training programme.

Represented by the state Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi at the graduation ceremony of the skills upgrade programme held at

the multi-purpose hall, Local government service commission, Abere, Osogbo, the governor reassured of his readiness to continue to put smiles on the faces of the people of Osun.

He said the programme is in line with the vision of his administration to provide Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training.

The programme was well attended by people, over 1,200 citizens of the State and they smiled home with certificates of graduation having acquired one vocational skill or the other through the state Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives, and Empowerment.

“As a responsive government committed to Human Capital Development, it is imperative that this Skills Upgrade and Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme is encouraged and supported to provide opportunities for wealth creation and poverty reduction so that beneficiaries of the programme could be gainfully employed and as well engage more people after the training.

“The objective of the programme is to create 50,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs annually thereby strengthening commercial and industrial activities in the State.

“It is important to note that this laudable programme compliments the commitment and efforts of govEryouth Teeth cement to provide jobs for youths in the State thereby minimizing youths’ restiveness and idleness in society.

The government is working on several other programmes through which people would be meaningfully and profitably engaged such as the Revival of Moribund Industries in the States; the Establishment of the Special Agro Processing Center at Erin-Osun, the Establishment of the Osun Special Economic Zone at Egbedi through facilitation by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

” I want to implore the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives, and Empowerment, in collaboration with our Development Finance Partners, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and the Bank of Industry (BoI) to continue to work hard to ensure that the lofty objectives of these programme are achieved. The deliverables of this programme will obviously have a direct multiplier effect on the MSME sector of the State.”

Earlier, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Mrs Kehinde Odediranp appreciated and lauded the governor for the gesture, stressing that it wouldn’t have come at a better time than now.

Odediran while explaining the motive of the programs stressed that it was basically fashioned out to provide job opportunities for the people of Osun State and reduce youth restiveness in the State.

She told the governor that Ten(10) vocations were organized for the participants to choose from and seasoned resource persons to that effect were engaged to train them.

Mrs Odediran explained that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria ( SMEDAN) provided Entrepreneurship Training while the Bank of Industry (BOI) provided Seed Loans of #50,000 to each of the participants.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Akinyemi Oluwabukunmi, who learned Catering through the empowerment programme, commended the Governor for all his tireless efforts at reducing unemployment in the State.

Also, another beneficiary Mr Oyekunle Saliu, who learned the vocation of barbing, lauded Governor Adeleke for the initiative which, according to him has greatly improved his skills and means of livelihood.