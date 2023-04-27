Adeleke Pledges 60,000 Jobs Yearly

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has pledged to create 60,000 jobs yearly. He made the promise while presenting certificates to the beneficiaries of the 1st quarter of 2023 skills upgrade and entrepreneurship development training programme.

Represented by his deputy Kola Adewusi at a ceremony in Osogbo, the governor expressed his readiness to continue to put smiles on the faces of the people. He said the programme is in line with the vision of his administration to provide Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training.

Adewusi said: “As a responsive government committed to Human Capital Development, it is imperative that this Skills Upgrade and Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme is encouraged and supported to provide opportunities for wealth creation and poverty reduction so that beneficiaries of the programme could be gainfully employed and as well engage more people after the training.”