Adeleke Pledges 60,000 Jobs Yearly

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has pledged to create 60,000 jobs yearly. He made the promise while presenting certificates to the beneficiaries of the 1st quarter of 2023 skills upgrade and entrepreneurship development training programme.

Represented by his deputy Kola Adewusi at a ceremony in Osogbo, the governor expressed his readiness to continue to put smiles on the faces of the people. He said the programme is in line with the vision of his administration to provide Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training.

Adewusi said: “As a responsive government committed to Human Capital Development, it is imperative that this Skills Upgrade and Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme is encouraged and supported to provide opportunities for wealth creation and poverty reduction so that beneficiaries of the programme could be gainfully employed and as well engage more people after the training.”

NMDPRA licenses 88 LPG plants, skids in Kaduna

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has licensed no fewer than 88 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), in Kaduna State and environs The team lead, LPG Plants NMDPRA, Kaduna office, Abdullahi Ibrahim who made the disclosure yesterday, said there were 44 skids among which 27 had already been licensed while the remaining 17 […]
JUST IN: Dozens killed in Pakistan mosque bombing

  A bombing inside a mosque in the north-western Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least 56 people, medics say. A hospital spokesman said more than 190 people were wounded in the suspected suicide attack on the Shia mosque while Friday prayers were being held, reports the BBC. Some of the injured are said […]
Why we are rehabilitating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way -Ibaze

The management of Omu Resort has revealed why it has embarked on massive rehabilitation of the popular Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way located at Bogije town in Ibeju Lekki local government area of Lagos State. According to the General Manager of Omu Resort, Moji Ibaze, the current overhauling of the road being done in collaboration with […]

