Adeleke Presents Staff Of Office To Two Traditional Rulers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday presented the staff of Office and instrument of appointment to Oba Olaoye Yinusa Oyelayo Akanbi, the Atolugbu of Ejemu Oke-Oba, and Oba Sawiyu Ayinla Alao, the Oniran of Ilu Iran Oke-Osun, both in Ayedire Local Council Development Area if the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the staff of office to the Royal Highnesses, Governor Adeleke said their appointments as kings in their separate domains went through due process.

He appealed to residents of the Local Council to shun acts of violence and continue to sustain the existing peace they have been known for.

Governor Adeleke, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kolawole Adewusi, enjoined the people of the Local Council to join hands with their new monarchs for the progress, unity, and peace of their land.

The Governor reiterated his commitment to keeping faith with his electioneering campaign promises, saying he will judiciously utilize the meager resources of the State to spread the dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the State.

He stated that within a hundred (100) days in office, he has performed greatly by providing socio-economic amenities to make life worth living for the people at the grassroots and for the traditional institution, promising to bring back the lost glory of the State.

While appealing for the support of the people, he enjoined residents to reciprocate the good gesture of government by discharging their civic responsibility through regular payment of their taxes and another levy to enable the Government to do more.

Speaking at the occasion, Oba Abdul Rafiu Oyekanmi Mosobalaje 11, the Monarch of Oluponna appreciated the Governor for the peace that attended last Saturday’s elections in the State, and for the consequent success recorded.

The Royal Father also commended the Governor for his unprecedented achievements within his first 100 days in office, saying it has never happened in the history of the State.

In their separate remarks, the newly crowned monarchs thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the people of their Communities.

