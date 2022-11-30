Adeleke: Putting the wrong foot first?

My mother had a saying, to wit: When God is doing good, human beings that cannot differentiate between good and evil will think He is doing evil. Bless my mother’s soul, O God, and continue to grant her sweet soul sweet repose! Saturday, 26 November made the 16th anniversary of her transition.

Last Sunday was a glorious day for the Adeleke family of Ede in Osun State; it was the day one of them, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, was sworn in as the sixth elected governor of the “Sunshine State” He takes after his elder sibling, Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, aka Serubawon, who, as a two-term senator, represented Osun West senatorial district from 2007 to 2011 under the PDP before crossing over to the APC where he was elected again in 2015. Before then, Serubawon had held office as civilian governor of Osun State (1992 – 1993) during the short-lived return to civil rule’s rigmarole presided over by the ‘Maradona’, General Ibrahim Babangida. Their father, Senator Raji Ayoola Adeleke, had, during the Second Republic, represented Oyo East at the National Assembly on the platform of the Chief Obafemi Awolowo-led Unity Party of Nigeria in 1979.

So, the Adelekes can be likened to the Kennedy dynasty of America, having produced two governors and three senators to date. So, we can begin to talk of the Adeleke political dynasty, at least, of Osun State! This time four years ago, the Adelekes were in a mournful mood; their hardwon electoral victory having been stolen by the rival APC for Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola. Oyetola and his people were, however, grinning from ear to ear, not minding that the mandate was stolen, as confessed to later by no less a personality than President Muhammadu Buhari, who said his party, APC, “won” the 2018 Osun state governorship election by “remote control”, a euphemism for rigging or electoral heist.

First, INEC technically declared the election inconclusive, although Ademola Adeleke was a clear winner up to that point. A re-run was ordered in a few areas and the APC lobbied the man who came third in that election, SDP’s Iyiola Omisore, to its corner. By force by tulasi, the figures were then added up for Oyetola to be declared the winner.

So, beware of inconclusive elections, the type the INEC has said it is preparing for, for the presidential election in 2023! But, see how things have turned out in Osun! Those who wept in 2018 are dancing and rejoicing today while those who danced and rejoiced in 2018 are the ones weeping and wailing and mourning and gnashing their teeth today, to quote the reggae artiste, Mighty Diamonds. What goes around comes around!

The Adelekes certainly did not know that God was preparing as well as preserving them for a day like this! What if the situation had been reversed and they were the ones who triumphed in 2018 but today are the ones at the receiving end of defeat, rejection and opprobrium? Or is there anyone that can say for certainty that, had Adeleke not been denied his victory in 2018, that in 2022 he would still have remained the darling of Osun people and would have won re-election? You wanna bet? Don’t you worry: Four years is around the corner!

We shall see if Gov. Adeleke can still dance in November 2026 as he danced last Sunday! Oyetola has boasted that he will return! It is a possibility. In neighbouring Ekiti, two one-term governors (Ayo Fayose and Kayode Fayemi) have achieved that feat.

Baba Bisi Akande enjoyed just one term as governor of Osun but it does not appear as if Baba harbours any thought of coming back for a second term. Age and contentment apart, more important to Baba must be if Asiwaju becomes the president so that Baba can become the Baba Oba! Oyetola is generally said to have been a better governor than his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, who ran Osun into huge debts with little or nothing to show for it. Payment of salaries (and pensions?) were said to have been much more regular under Oyetola than it was previously. He was also said not to have taken a single loan during his four-year tenure.

If so, then, this is worthy of emulation and Adeleke should build on it. Oyetola also said he left N14 billion in the coffers for Adeleke. I hope this is real, expendable cash and not some razzmatazz that governors engage in when leaving office. Ultimately, everyone’s conscience will bear him out and God is the final arbiter. Did Oyetola do the right thing by employing thousands of workers in the twilight of his tenure, piling more misery on the state’s overstretched wage bill? I do not think so but he would not be the first outgoing governor to have so acted. Was he right to have made very critical decisions such as the appointment of Obas days to the end of his tenure?

I do not think so but, again, he would not have been the first to have so acted. Was it right for Oyetola to begin to appoint permanent secretaries hours to his exit or to fill local government chairmanship positions? I do not think so but, again, Oyetola would not have been the first outgoing governor to do so. Oyetola reportedly refused to congratulate Adeleke after the election – that is understandable because he meant to challenge the outcome of the election in court, which he eventually did and the case is still in court. If he congratulates Adeleke, what, then, will he still be doing in court? Despite that he is in court, should Oyetola set up a transition committee and leave a hand over note to ensure a smooth transition of power? I think he should!

That is what is expected of him. That will not in any way compromise his case in court but will show maturity. If he did so, he acted well; otherwise, he acted badly. Interestingly, what Oyetola did or did not do is just one side of the coin; the other side is Adeleke’s own reaction to them.

Two wrongs do not make a right. You do not repay evil with evil and still retain the moral upper hand. As the Yoruba elders would say: Okun o kii ho ruru ka wa ruru! How do I say this in English? Help me if you can? When others are losing their head or are behaving malevolently, it is wisdom and strength of character for you to keep your cool. It indicates that you are made of sterner stuff.

But when you respond in kind, you are birds of a feather and are as guilty as the person you are responding to. If I were Adeleke, I would not have responded to Oyetola’s provocation – if that is what it was. He should not have summarily dismissed the last minute workers employed by Oyetola or the permanent secretaries so promoted the way he did. What on earth did Adeleke expect them to have done – despite his threats? To reject the appointments and disobey a sitting governor who still wielded executive powers? What type of civil service is Adeleke promoting in Osun State? By his action, he is destroying the Osun State civil service.

The interests of Osun will not be served in the final analysis. If I were Adeleke, I would follow civil service regulations on employment, appointments and promotions. Is there no Civil Service Commission in Osun State? Is there no Local Government Commission? He should have allowed the statutory organs of government to perform their duties. I will be surprised if avoidable litigation does not follow some of his actions. Why the undue haste: To show that he is an action governor? This was the same undue haste that Murtala Muhammed exhibited in 1976 that ruined the Federal Civil Service, a disservice from which the country is yet to recover.

If I were Adeleke, I would have loved to have the Oyetola eleventh-hour appointees march into my office with their hands behind their back to salute me “Your Excellency” while I keep the Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads! I would have loved to enjoy that spectacle! As at the time of filing this, Adeleke has made three critical appointments – Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, and spokesperson – all of them Muslims!

I must, however, salute and commend the appointment of Olawale Rasheed as Adeleke’s spokesperson. Rasheed is a professional to the core. He may have forgotten but I still remember it as if it were yesterday but indeed it was decades back when he was media adviser to Akinlabi Olasunkanmi, the then Minister of Information and Culture, and I was media consultant to IGI when Mr. Remi Olowude (God bless his soul!) was the Executive vice-chairman and moving spirit behind the NYSC Foundation.

There was a problem and the Foundation’s bank accounts were ordered frozen. I got across to Rasheed and, pronto, he led us before the Minister and the issues were there and then resolved. Thanks, Rasheed! May you and your principal succeed in this onerous assignment!

