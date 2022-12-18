Metro & Crime

Adeleke reacts as DSS, Police withdraw his security detail

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police have withdrawn the security detail attached to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

This development was confirmed on Sunday by the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement.

In the statement, Rasheed said: “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution.

“The issue is being sorted out.

“We reassure members of the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“Your governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

