Adeleke Receives Rousing Welcome At LAUTECH Convocation

…Pledges Action On NAOS Requests

The arrival of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke into the Amphy Theatre of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho was greeted with a loud ovation as the academic gathering was rented by the chorus of Imọlẹ.

The applause which temporarily halted the proceedings at the Convocation ceremony was constantly repeated anytime the name of the Osun Governor is mentioned.

Speaking to newsmen, Governor Adeleke said he attended the gathering to honour leading Nigerians being conferred with the university honorary awards, having made their marks in both public and private lives.

He expressed happiness that those honoured are icons of public-private partnership and charge them to continue to make positive impacts on the lives of people around them.

The Governor according to a statement signed by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed and obtained in Osogbo, on Saturday, lauded the first alumnus of the University to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration, Prince Tayo Adiatu for the great feat which he said was a result of hard work, generosity and purpose-driven lifestyle.

He described the Iwo-born prince and global businessman as “a public-spirited business leader who has consistently supported the government in the provision of needed infrastructures”

Also, receiving the LAUTECH Leadership of the National Association of Osun State Students(NAOS) at the venue, Governor Adeleke assured them that his administration will not leave any section of the state out in the delivery of good governance that he swore to deliver.

Responding to the requests of NAOS of LAUTECH, the Governor instructed the students to formalize their requests, pledging to look into it to make their studies comfortable and rewarding.

“I will look into your requests. We must make your stay at LAUTECH rewarding. But continue to be law-abiding and responsible within the university community. Our administration is keeping tabs on the implementation of the agreement between Osun and Oyo governments over LAUTECH”, Senator Adeleke.

The students who were happy to receive the Governor in their midst were full of appreciation as they requested the Governor to look into the implementation of the agreement reached between the Oyo and Osun State Governments that are now denying them some benefits that they hitherto enjoy in the institution.

Apart from the students, Osun indigenes residents in Ogbomosho also stormed the venue to register their appreciation for the Governor amidst pomp and pageantry.