Adeleke restates commitment to civil servants’ welfare

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has restated his commitment to improve the welfare and well-being of civil and public servants in the state. Adeleke reaffirmed his solidarity and the support of his administration to the wellbeing and welfare of hardworking civil serstate vants in the state. He stated this in Osogbo at the 2023 Valentine Day Celebration organised by civil servants in the state. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, at the occasion, the governor said: “The support of our administration for the well-being and welfare of our hardworking civil servants. “Worldwide, today is marked in remembrance of the sacrifice of love, brotherhood and fraternity among humanity. The symbolism of the day is the imperative of love, sharing, caring and supporting each other for the collective good of the society. “Today is therefore a call on leaders to be peopleoriented and for the followers to be supportive of the leadership. Our gathering is in effect a reaffirmation of our joint resolution to act only in communal interest.
