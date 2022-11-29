News

Adeleke sacks 12,000 workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Osun Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke has sacked 12,000 workers and ordered the dethronement of three monarchs barely 24 hours after his inauguration. The governor also nullified the appointment of 30 Permanent Secretaries and suspended the chairman and members of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission  OSIEC). The affected monarchs include Akinrun of Ikinrun Oba Yinusa Akadiri; Aree of Ire Oba Ademola Oluponle and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun. He ordered the monarch to vacate the palace, asking security operatives to take over. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed yesterday stated that the new Governor signed the Executives orders which covered chieftaincy matters, appointments issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit and employment matters.” The release reads: “All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.” “Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers. All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari to Armed Forces: It’s your duty to wipe out terrorists, insurgents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the nation’s Armed Forces with the responsibility of wiping terrorists and insurgents away from the surface of the earth. Buhari gave this charge Thursday while speaking at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State. This […]
News Top Stories

Nkire seeks peace in Abia APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, wants a resolution of the on-going crisis in the Abia State branch of the APC, before the national convention of the party slated for the end of February 2023. Nkire noted that it would be a tragedy to have a […]
News

Jonathan meets Malian stakeholders, halts planned protest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former Nigerian President and ECOWAS Special Envoy, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has begun his mediation efforts to find a solution to the political crisis in Mali. Jonathan, who arrived Bamako on Wednesday evening, met with critical stakeholders, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, leaders of the opposition and heads of international organisations in the country. The effort […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica