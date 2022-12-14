Metro & Crime

Adeleke suspends operators of mining licences in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

As part of his efforts to reform the state’s Solid Mineral Sector, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has directed the immediate suspension of all mining firms operating the state’s mining licences.

All operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery, chaired by Dr B.T Salami, with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding which governs their relationship with the state government.

The governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, reiterated his resolve to recover all funds owed the state.

He said: “The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators.

“All operators are to report to the committee on Monday by 12pm.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

