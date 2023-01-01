News Top Stories

Adeleke suspends two agency officials over contracts

The Governor of Osun State, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, has approved the immediate suspension of Dr Niyi Oginni, the Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency (OHIS) and Dr. Adebukola Olujide, the Head of the Primary Health Care Development Board in the state.

According to a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesman, Adeleke also directed the Public Procurement Agency and other relevant government agencies to immediately kick-off the process to recover all outstanding tender fees on contract awards, JVAs, MOU etc, to which the state government was a party, in the last four 4 years.

Adeleke further announced an holistic investigation of the Public Procurement Agency ( the Due Process Office) to determine the extent of its culpability in the non-remmitance of tender fees to the state treasury and contract manipulation in the last four years.

The suspension of the two Chief Executive Officers was sequel to the interim report of the Committee on Contracts and MOU chaired by Hon Niyi Owolade, which indicted the two agency chiefs of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources and serial violations of agency and public service regulations and laws.

The Committee, in its recommendation, had unearthed the unethical practices of the suspended heads of the OSHIA and the Primary Health Care Board as manifested in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of actual tender fee collected from contractors, contracts without value for money like the PHCs, deliberate splitting of contracts.

The Committee further found out that the suspended OHIS boss gave contracts to the tune of several millions of Naira to his own biological daughter and his own private Hospital in the Agency he is heading, while the Acting Career Head in the Primary Health Care lied on oath when she falsely denied knowledge of all contracts of infrastructure and supplies in the PHCs, resorting to bulk-passing and blame trading.

All directives take immediate effect.

 

