Adeleke To Ex-officials: Return govt properties within 48 hours

Be specific, you appear uncoordinated -APC

The Osun State Government has directed former appointed officials to return government properties in their possession within 48 hours. The directive was sequel to alleged large scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate past administration, several official vehicles are allegedly missing while official records indicated that two third of former state officials left with fleet of car in their office.

The Spokesperson for the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday said most Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were stripped of operational assets like vehicles, computers and even residential fittings. “Residences of some top officials were equally pillaged even to lamp fitting. “Any former official who refuse to comply with the directive will face the full weight of the law.

While reacting, the Osun All Progressives Congress, (APC) Director of Operations, Hon. Sunday Akere asked the PDP-led government to be specific about its allegations of asset stripping so he knows what he is responding to. He further said the government appears uncoordinated, saying “you set up panel on this same asset matter yesterday.”

