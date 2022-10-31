Adeleke To Oyetola: Stop plans to appoint new Permanent Secretaries

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has sounded a note of warning to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to shelve the planned appointment of 15 new Permanent Secretaries before the expiration of his tenure.

Ademola said he gathered from reliable sources that Oyetola has started compiling names of his loyalists he planned to appoint the positions.

The governor-elect, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said: “As an outgoing governor, it cannot be good intentions for you to appoint critical officials like Permanent Secretaries when a new leader is about to take over the administration of the state.

“We are again constrained to frown at current plans by the outgoing Oyetola administration to appoint 15 new Permanent Secretaries in the twilight of his governorship.

“Reliable reports from the Government House showed that the governor is already compiling names of his loyalists he planned to appoint as Permanent Secretaries. In fact, the plan is at the advanced stage as the appointees may be announced any moment from now.”

