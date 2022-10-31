Metro & Crime

Adeleke To Oyetola: Stop plans to appoint new Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Adeleke To Oyetola: Stop plans to appoint new Permanent Secretaries

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has sounded a note of warning to Governor Gboyega Oyetola to shelve the planned appointment of 15 new Permanent Secretaries before the expiration of his tenure.

Ademola said he gathered from reliable sources that Oyetola has started compiling names of his loyalists he planned to appoint the positions.

The governor-elect, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said: “As an outgoing governor, it cannot be good intentions for you to appoint critical officials like Permanent Secretaries when a new leader is about to take over the administration of the state.

“We are again constrained to frown at current plans by the outgoing Oyetola administration to appoint 15 new Permanent Secretaries in the twilight of his governorship.

“Reliable reports from the Government House showed that the governor is already compiling names of his loyalists he planned to appoint as Permanent Secretaries. In fact, the plan is at the advanced stage as the appointees may be announced any moment from now.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: Saudi organisation distributes food items to 1,000 Muslims, Christians

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

An Organisation, under the aegis of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi Arabia, has distributed food items to over 1,000 indigent people in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The beneficiaries of the programme, which was implemented by Abibakir As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home, cut across Muslim and Christian faithful in the state, while the distribution […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian engineers to flush out quacks in construction industry – National Chairman

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Engr. Aishatu Aliyu Umar has disclosed that civil engineers under her leadership has launched a war to flush all quacks and every unscrupulous element in the construction industry. Umar stated this during the Investiture of the 4th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers […]
Metro & Crime

Killings: Mothers warn Plateau youths against planned protest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Mothers, under the auspices of Coalition of Plateau Mothers’ Forum, have said they have uncovered plans by some unnamed elements to sponsor protests against the government and special military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in the state. According to the mothers, the sponsors of the protest, which they say is scheduled […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica