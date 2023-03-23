Adeleke To Politicians: Election is about making choices

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has frowned at several incidents of political violence in the state, declaring that “election is about choice making and not war.” Speaking while receiving political leaders who visited him on the successes recorded in the just-concluded elections yesterday, the state chief executive described acts of thuggery and violence as against the spirit of democracy, which envisages choice making through the ballot. While commending the concerted efforts of security agencies, Governor Adeleke decried the shedding of blood “simply because some politicians are unwilling to allow free and fair polls,” saying that; “the voters, the citizens decide who leads them.”
