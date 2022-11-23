Adeleke to receive award on Inauguration Day

Osun State Governorelect Ademola Adeleke is to receive the Afro Humanitarian Ambassador Award on the day of his inauguration day – November 27. Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of Afro Awards, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday. Oduala, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oduataj Foundation, said the choice of that day was a result of Adeleke’s ability to attend the 2022 Afro Award in Los Angeles, California, USA on November 6. He said: “The Governorelect was bereaved and couldn’t attend our Award Ceremony held far away in Los Angeles, California, USA, so we decided to do that on November 27, the very day he will be sworn in as Governor of Osun State. “We shall be honouring him with a Humanitarian Award for his outstanding achievements in humanitarian services in and outside Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...