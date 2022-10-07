News

Adeleke to review Oyetola’s appointments, contracts

The Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee has said the Ademola Adeleke would upon his assumption of office review all the last- minute appointments, contract awards and assets auction by the outgoing Gboyega Oyetola administration. In a statement yesterday, spokesman for the committee Olawale Rasheed said alleged plundering of state assets and multiple appointments had become widespread since the court nullified the governor’s candidature in the July 16 election.

He said: “The Ademola Adeleke Transition Committee is constrained once again to alert the people of Osun State of intensive illegality and looting of state assets ongoing at the twilight of the Gboyega Oyetola administration. We want to add that the plundering of state assets and multiple illegal appointments have become more widespread since the court nullified the governor’s candidature at the last election.

“We want to declare that Ademola Adeleke will upon assumption of office institute an asset recovery panel, a contract audit panel and an appointment review committee to conduct requisite review of all last minute employments, contract awards and asset auction by the Oyetola administration. “We assure the people of Osun that all illegal decisions of the outgoing administration will be reviewed with a view to protecting the integrity and collective assets of our dear state. We are in full possession of all manners of shenanigans on-going within the administration and we call on bureaucrats not to jeopardise their career by collaborating for illegality.”

 

