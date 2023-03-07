News

Adeleke unveils First Digital Economy Advisory Board

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday inaugurated the First Digital Economy Advisory Board in Osogbo. The 15-man board is saddled with the responsibility of supporting the state in realizing its dream of transforming into a digital economy state. Adeleke said: “We are talking of a new age agenda; we are aligning with the global digital movement. This is the new reality of our existence. Technology rules our lives. After the COVID-19 pandemic, technology assumes even more frontal roles. I am determined to place Osun State in the frontline position.

Osun must be on a global digital map.” According to him, the state is blessed with an intelligent youth population. He said: “My administration seeks to open up the field of global opportunities to our youth. Under the Imole Digital Agenda, our target is to resolve citizens’ challenges through tech applications. We will grow our economy, provide gainful employment for our youth, and transform Osun state into a tech hub for the South West region. Osun is ready to be a digitally driven state.”

