Adeleke using looted assets allegation to divert attention – Omipidan

Ismail Omipidan was the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about controversial issues relating to takeover of reins of power by incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke. Excerpts:

Why has it been difficult for a smooth transfer of power between your government and the incumbent in Osun State?

We made all the efforts to get them on board. We wrote them formally inviting them to a meeting. The letter was sent out and was duly acknowledged. We wrote them to come for a meeting with us before the 27th of November, the date for the swearing in of the new governor. By the time they got back to us, they said that there would be no need for any meeting but that we should hand it over to the most senior government official. As at the time we were leaving, the most senior government official was the Head of Service. We handed over the Hand Over Note. We prepared two documents; one was the detailed financial reports of the state of finances of the state.

The sec- ond one was the real H a n d O v e r Note, containi n g e v – erything about the state. The document was about 200 pages. We wrote to them exactly on November 23rd and the letter was acknowledged and duly signed but we never heard from them and when they said, we should hand over to the most senior government official, we wrote back to them with a cover letter titled Consultation of Handover Reports. In it (the letter), we spoke clearly that we were handing over government assets as they directed to the most senior civil servant. It would be foolhardy for anybody to say that we made the handover very difficult for them.

They have always accused your administration of doing all it could to frustrate the work of the handover committee? How did we frustrate the work of the committee?

The moment the elections were over, they didn’t show anything to portray them as a people who are responsible, as people who were interested in peaceful transfer of power. If you remember, barely three days after the election, they started making wild allegations that there was massive looting of government property, stealing of government assets and all that. They issued about two or three statements to that effect, all full of lies.

Later, they said they were setting up a Transition Committee and in my engagement with the chairman of the Transition Committee, one Dr. Oladimeji, I challenged him that if you people knew that you were going to set up a transition committee, why start with lies and propaganda? I challenged him to provide evidence for all the lies contained in the statements they’ve issued. The next thing he said was that some of t h e i r statements, especially the one that was issued a day before we handed over. He told me that he was not the writer of the statement and that he had not verified the claims from the spokesman of the campaign before we had a radio engagement. Till date, they haven’t provided any proof for all the allegations that they have made. From day one, they didn’t show any sign of cooperation from their end. We should not be blamed for their own lack of cooperation and the wisdom to go hostile from day one.

Would you blame this lack of cooperation for the massive looting of government assets in many government buildings?

No! When you say government property was looted, it means that you are conceding to the lies being told by them. It’s unfortunate that some professionals when they get to government they abandon the ethics of their profession. I’m sure you saw the reports, I mean the videos. Can that report stand for a balanced and objective reportage of the event? Was it fair to us? The governor’s spokesperson gave himself away by even granting an interview in that same report. This shows clearly that it was orchestrated to blackmail and malign the personality of my principal.

I have a document to show that on the day they took the inventory, it was done alongside the Chief Detail and one of the security aides to the new governor. Both of them walked through and they took charge, they went through everything. The names of the (new) governor’s detail were one A Omale and Pius Akpan. They were operatives of the DSS attached to Governor Ademola Adeleke. These assets were handed over to them without any form of complaints. It is further noteworthy that nothing suggests that any of the items on the buildings were carted away as all were intact as at the time of their handing over. This was done on the 26th of November, 2022. The document was signed by the Chief Detail to Mr. Governor.

Which of the governors?

The former governor because the date was the 26th of November, as at that time, my principal was still the governor of the state. So, if they went through the Government House, after their swearing in, the question is; is it proper to accuse the former government officials of looting the buildings? If there was any looting at all, we should put it at the door steps of Ademola Adeleke because his aides took over the Government House formally and officially. As small as I am, if I didn’t loot my quarters, how can you now accuse the governor of looting the Government House? I need to tell you how the Government House looked when we took over and what it looked like when we left. It is to the credit of the last government that we carried out extensive renovation of the Government House. The week they came up with that video was the same week they messed themselves up at the tribunal. In order to divert people’s attention, they came up with that. The only explanation I could give to it is that they are doing what they are doing to divert the attention of the people from what happened to them at the tribunal.

Could you tell us about the dispute between your team and the incumbent government on the employment of over 12,000 new workers for the state’s civil service?

They are already telling the people that they haven’t deposed any traditional ruler. They like going back and forth on issues, that’s their trade mark. They will tell you something today and say another thing tomorrow. When they were confronted by the people, they said they have not removed any traditional ruler. Let me say this, contrary to their claim, we didn’t employ 12,000 new workers, they came up with the 12,000 figure.

I have challenged them since October to publish the list of those workers and till date, they haven’t done so. Did we employ? Yes! We only employed a little over 2,000 workers. Of the figure, 1,500 of them were teaching staff. When we came into the government, we discovered the need to reform the education sector. When a panel we set up submitted its reports, one of the recommendations was that we should bridge the gap of the teacher-to-students ratio. We were told that we needed to engage 7,200 new teaching staff. We saw that we couldn’t engage that number and that we could only take 2,500. In doing so, we opted to take them in batches.

The recruitment exam was conducted by JAMB for the state. We took 1,000 out of the 2,500 that we needed. The process of recruitment started before the election. It wasn’t setting up the new government because anyone who holds such a notion would say that we had anticipated our imminent loss at the polls. If you hold such a notion, then you mean we are mounting road blocks for ourselves. We completed several road projects that we embarked upon despite the fact that we lost the election. We resolved not to allow politics take shine off governance. We did that till the last day

What about the controversies generated by the deposition of three traditional rulers when the new government came on board?

Before we came in, there was a court case regarding the stool of Oragun of Ila that was on for close to four years. The time we came in was when the whole issue was resolved by the courts. Akirun of Ikirun had selection process concluded a year before the confirmation by the State Executive Council and the process took so long because of the legal hurdle.

It was when the legal hurdle was cleared that the confirmation came too. They claimed that there were legal issues around them. If that was the case, they ought to have allowed for the conclusion of the cases before intervening. There was nothing we did with regards to the appointment of the traditional rulers and the recruitment of new staff that didn’t follow laid down procedure. We installed over 20 traditional rulers including some in Ede where he comes from, why did he zero in on those three alone if politics had not been introduced into the whole thing?

