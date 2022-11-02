Adeleke v Oyetola: Tribunal admits more exhibits against Adeleke, INEC

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday admitted another set of vital documentary evidence as exhibits against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents admitted were another set of Form EC8As which are results of the election for 10 wards in Egbedore, 11 wards in Ejigbo, 10 wards in Ilesa West and 11 wards in Irepodun local government areas of the state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Adeleke by INEC as winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Recall that the tribunal had on Tuesday admitted the first set of exhibits against INEC, Adeleke and the PDP.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel for Oyetola, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) informed the tribunal that another schedule, containing the list of other documents to be tendered had been given to the respondents’ counsels and they have jointly cross-checked the documents.

He then applied to tender the documentary evidence as exhibits as listed on the schedule.

