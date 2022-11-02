Metro & Crime

Adeleke v Oyetola: Tribunal admits more exhibits against Adeleke, INEC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday admitted another set of vital documentary evidence as exhibits against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents admitted were another set of Form EC8As which are results of the election for 10 wards in Egbedore, 11 wards in Ejigbo, 10 wards in Ilesa West and 11 wards in Irepodun local government areas of the state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Adeleke by INEC as winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Recall that the tribunal had on Tuesday admitted the first set of exhibits against INEC, Adeleke and the PDP.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel for Oyetola, Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) informed the tribunal that another schedule, containing the list of other documents to be tendered had been given to the respondents’ counsels and they have jointly cross-checked the documents.

He then applied to tender the documentary evidence as exhibits as listed on the schedule.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Operatives arrest 11 internet fraud suspects in Osogbo – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC,), have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement, Friday. According to the statement, the operatives swooped on the suspects’ hideouts […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest 45 for various offences in Borno

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Borno said it arrested 45 criminal suspects for various offences including terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state. DSP Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri. Okon said that 10 suspected armed robbers, seven cattle rustlers, five […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct widow of Late Ekiti Surveyor General

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

A staff of the Ado Local Government, Ekiti State, Mrs. Funmilola Osalusi has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen and whisked away to unknown destination. The  victim is the widow of the late Ekiti State Surveyor-General, Mr. Felix Oladapo Osalusi, who died barely a year ago. Explaining how the incident happened, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica