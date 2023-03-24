Adeleke vs Oyetola: Appeal Court’s Judgement, Affirmation Of The Will Of Osun People – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Friday, posited that the judgement of the Abuja Court of Appeal that set aside the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal judgement on the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, affirms the will of Osun people.

Osun PDP spokesperson, Oladele Olabamiji while reacting to the appellate court’s verdict said that they have always had confidence that the judgement of the Tribunal would be overturned.

“We thank God Almighty and the honourable Justices of the Appeal Court, who affirmed the collective resolve of the good people of Osun State in electing Governor Adeleke.

“We knew all along that in the face of the law and the weight of evidence before the court, the judgment at the lower tribunal was purely a travesty of justice.

“Our confidence in getting the judgement overturned or set aside, as it happened today, was high all along.

“Our confidence never shook for once that we will get justice (if there is anything like justice in our electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria).

“We, however, want to thank the court of appeal, the laws of Nigeria, the electoral act, and especially the democratic wish of the people of Osun State.

“When people can longer vote and have their votes count, where people can no longer choose their leaders freely, then there will be trouble, but today the appellate court has corrected the danger in the judgment of the lower court.

“Wherever they go now, Supreme Court or anywhere, we are not expecting anything different at the Supreme by the grace of God Almighty,” he said

The PDP Spokesperson, having the mandate of the state PDP Chairman, called on the people of the state, sympathisers and PDP members and supporters, to all celebrate the judgment in moderation.

“Osun State belongs to all of us. The government is the government of everybody.

“People should celebrate in moderation, go about their normal businesses and continue to support the governor,” he said.

