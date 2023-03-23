Adeleke VS Oyetola: Tension In Osun As Appeal Court Delivers Judgement Tomorrow

Palpable tension has gripped the camp of the Ruling people’s Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition Party (APC) in Osun State as Appeal Court is set to deliver judgment on the disputed July 16, governorship Election in Osun State.

The Tribunal setting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital had nullified the election that produced government Ademola Adeleke of PDP on the ground of over-voting.

Recall that the court of appeal in Abuja had reserved judgment in an appeal filed by Ademola Adeleke challenging his sack as Osun state governor.

Hearing in the appeal presided over by a three-member panel of the appellate court. The panel of justices is led by M.F. Shuaibu.

Adeleke was represented by Onyechi Ikpeazu while Oyetola was represented by Lateef Fagbemi.

After taking submissions from the senior lawyers, the court reserved judgment for a date that would be communicated to parties in the suit.

In the appeal marked CA/AK/EPT/GOV/01/2023, Adeleke is the appellant while Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the first and second respondents.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP are also joined as the third and fourth respondents in the suit.

New Telegraph had reported that the Osun governorship election petition tribunal ruled in favour of Gboyega Oyetola, former governor of the state.

Delivering judgment on January 27, two out of the three-member panel held that Oyetola was able to prove that there was over-voting in some of the polling units.

Adeleke had rejected the judgment, describing it as “a miscarriage of justice” and “an unfair interpretation against the will of the majority of voters”.

In the 31 grounds of appeal, Adeleke is praying to the court for “an order setting aside the whole decision of the tribunal”.

He is also seeking “an order striking out the petition for want of competence and jurisdiction or in the alternative, an order dismissing the petition on the merit”.

Adeleke submitted that the tribunal exhibited bias when it said: “The second respondent cannot ‘go lo lo lo lo’ and ‘Buga won’ as the duly elected governor of Osun state.”

However, there is tension immediately after the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja announced and communicated to the parties that the judgment will be delivered by 12 noon tomorrow, Friday, 24, 2023.

Members of both ruling PDP and APC had taken to their social media handles to discuss what is likely to be the outcome of the Appeal Court ruling.

A glimpse at various WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, and other social media handles observed that the members of the two parties were discussing the possibilities of any of the two political gladiators either winning or losing the Appeal.

On a popular group, Akintunde Sheriff, one of the media aides to Governor Ademola Adeleke in a post expressed optimism that the Appeal Court judgment will favour his boss.

He said: “Appeal Court judgment is 12pm tomorrow in the matter between Governor Ademola Adeleke, PDP, INEC against Oyetola and APC. God go with us. Make it a happy day for Osun State people”.

Confiding in our Correspondent, Pastor Ifeolu Gbolahan who spoke to our correspondent said, both parties have gone spiritual in anticipation of possible victory in the judgment.

He said while Adeleke’s camp believe that the Judgement will favour them considering the prayers of the Appeal of which they said one of the panel Justices did not support the majority judgment but only appended signature on the majority judgment which they claimed was not enough ground to make the case succeed at Appeal

Others from Oyetola’s camp were optimistic that, the over-voting which was the yardstick of nullifying the Election will also be affirmed by the Appellate court.

On a Facebook post, former Special Assistant to immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Political Affairs, David Olufunsho Fagbohungbe wrote: “Judgement in Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeeen V. Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola fixed to 12pm tomorrow, Friday 24th March 2023”

“PDP will soon lose hope in the judiciary as usual”, says another APC supporter, Abioye

“Appeal Court should be aware that Ademola Adeleke had forgery paper in his documents. Nigeria’s constitution must stand at Appeal Court-Orija Alaale

However, a diehard supporter of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Aboderin Ejiwumi said there is no cause for alarm

Ejiwumi who hails from Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun in a group chat said: “The will of Osun people shall stand and nothing can alter it”

“APC will fail because there is no way the People’s mandate can be stolen through judiciary”.

