Adeleke vs Oyetola: Tribunal to deliver judgement on Friday

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Osogbo is expected to deliver judgment on last year’s Osun State governorship poll on Friday. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the election by INEC and has since been inaugurated. But his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Gboyega Oyetola, is laying claim to victory. The parties involved in the suit confirmed the tribunal communicated the date to them on Tuesday. The 180 days stipulated in the Electoral Act within which to hear the petition is expected to end on January 31.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who polled 375,027. Oyetola, the immediate past governor, is hinging his case on the alleged over-voting, infractions in some polling units, the authenticity of the WAEC certificate presented by the governor Adeleke among other grounds. The three-man election petitions tribunal headed by Justice Tersea Kume had January Friday 13 adjourned indefinitely for judgement after parties in the petition adopted their final written addresses. Meanwhile, Osun APC enjoined its members to fast and pray for victory on Friday. Acting Chairman Sooko Lawal said it was necessary for the party to resort to supplications

 

