News

Adeleke warns illegal revenue collectors, agencies

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO Comment(0)

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has suspended all consultants manning the control posts and collecting haulage over alleged corrupt practices. Adeleke announced this during the inauguration of the Revenue and Solid Mineral Sector  Committees on yesterday in Osogbo.

The governor asked all revenue agents operating on behalf of the state to report immediately to the committee for new terms of engagement.

He ordered the revenue committee to review the permits payments of the control post/border checkpoints haulage; forest reserve concession allocation permit; sawmill permit and renewal; flinch-sawn evacuation permit; timber.

Others are logs permit; hammering permit; motorsaw permit; forest reserve access permitandTungyafarming system allocation permit.

Adeleke asked the revenue committee to block all revenue leakages, urg ing them to introduce new ideas that could increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). He said: “I have reports of extensive illegal logging of precious woods without a permit from the state government.

Consequently, all logging permits such as hammer and concession permits are hereby suspended pending review by the committee. “My administration will not condone a situation whereby revenue agents are earning more than the state. All revenue inflow must go to the coffers of the state.

We must then decide what will be the collection fees to be paid by the revenue agents. Consequently, all revenue agents operating on behalf of the state must report to the committee immediately for new terms of engagement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kanu’s trial: Nyako’s last outing, judicial impunity – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned how Justice Binta Nyako’s administered her court during the last hearing in the case brought against the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government. This was contained in a press statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen. It read […]
News

FG receives stolen Ile-Ife artefact from Mexico

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday in Abuja received a stolen Ile-Ife artefact recovered from Mexico. Receiving the artefact from the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Mexico, Dr Yakubu Dadu, Onyeama called for a more secured border to prevent future occurrence of theft. The minister hailed the Embassy’s efforts in […]
News

Oyo PDP backs Makinde over Ayu, cautions SW PDP

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled its counterparts in some southwest state chapters casting aspersions on Governor Seyi Makinde over his stance on the call for resignation of National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu. In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Akeem Olatunji on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica