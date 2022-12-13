Adeleke warns illegal revenue collectors, agencies

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has suspended all consultants manning the control posts and collecting haulage over alleged corrupt practices. Adeleke announced this during the inauguration of the Revenue and Solid Mineral Sector Committees on yesterday in Osogbo.

The governor asked all revenue agents operating on behalf of the state to report immediately to the committee for new terms of engagement.

He ordered the revenue committee to review the permits payments of the control post/border checkpoints haulage; forest reserve concession allocation permit; sawmill permit and renewal; flinch-sawn evacuation permit; timber.

Others are logs permit; hammering permit; motorsaw permit; forest reserve access permitandTungyafarming system allocation permit.

Adeleke asked the revenue committee to block all revenue leakages, urg ing them to introduce new ideas that could increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). He said: “I have reports of extensive illegal logging of precious woods without a permit from the state government.

Consequently, all logging permits such as hammer and concession permits are hereby suspended pending review by the committee. “My administration will not condone a situation whereby revenue agents are earning more than the state. All revenue inflow must go to the coffers of the state.

We must then decide what will be the collection fees to be paid by the revenue agents. Consequently, all revenue agents operating on behalf of the state must report to the committee immediately for new terms of engagement.”

