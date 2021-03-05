Adeleke: Why I left Computer Science for shoemaking

For Aisha Adeleke, 27, shoe making has been an agelong passion, right from her secondary school days. Moment after she graduated, she didn’t bother to search for a paid job; rather, she simply brought to work her passion. Five years on, she only hopes and prays for funding to be able to acquire the necessary equipment, so as to progress on her passion. Blessing Uma writes

Tell us your story before you started this job?

Well, before I started this job, I used to go help my mum in the shop. I helped her to sell food and I did some petty jobs too to earn a living, but you know business sometimes, comes and goes. I decided to acquire a skill, I don’t really fancy jobs where women abound, like in Nigeria now and the numbers of female making shoes are not much, that’s why I went for it. Although I had the zeal to go learn shoemaking back in my secondary school days but my dad refused, his reason being that I may not like to further my education later. Ironically, when I graduated from school there was no job out there so I decided to go learn shoe making.

What are your challenges like?

People not believing in me and not wanting to pay good money, they like to demand for quality material but want to pay less. Some people will make half payment and that doesn’t help me to balance up. But so, the journey has been good and rough too, it has not really been smooth but I thank god for everything.

What really motivated you into this kind of job?

I just like the job right from my secondary school days and I saw a woman back then that made shoes with plenty apprentices and I like her courage. I say to myself I want to be like this woman and I grew interest in it.

How have you been coping in a male dominated field?

I enjoy making shoes and in fact, people around me don’t always believe that I made the shoes I display. Sometimes customers will say I should go bring the person that made the shoe before they will patronise me, I do feel bad about it though.

So, what do you do differently from your male counterparts?

It’s just the branding. I have looked around and noticed that the entire male around me do not have a brand and my target is by June or July this year. I also want to take my business to the next level by having someone to distribute my products in different states.

Do you have a family or husband and what are they saying about your job?

I married my husband while on this job. He was my one of my customers and has always liked my jobs; he keeps encouraging me to keep it up. My mom supports me right from secondary school days but my dad never liked the idea even till now.

How does he cope with the challenge that comes with the job?

He is a very caring man but sometimes we do have issues especially when customers call at ungodly hours and some people will pretend as customers but come with different intentions (asking me out).

How do you react to people’s reactions toward you?

Most men do say to me, “Aisha you don’t have to do this, why not go learn catering, hairdressing or any other female jobs but I have always replied, “ I like my job.” And honestly I like this job, it’s a passion for me.

What kinds of people patronize you?

For now my husband’s friends, also some customers in the banks but most of my customers are students. I also have public servants but they are not many and that is what I’m working toward to, by taking my brand to business place, offices e.t.c. but I don’t have somebody to assist me.

Tell us about your educational background?

I attended Fadoma Isamlic primary school, Agidi grammar school and from there I went to Kwara Polytechnic where I did my Ordinary National Diploma, (OND) from there to National Open University, (NOUN) where I obtained a degree in Computer Science.

How do you cope on the job as a wife, mother and a shoe cobbler?

It does clash most times, but I do joggle it. Most times, when I have more orders, I go home late but now whatever I am doing in the shop and it clocks 6pm, I’m done for the day. I will go home immediately so as to go carry out my home chores. I just have to balance it.

How do you relax?

I don’t really have time but the little time I use it for sleep and sometimes I play music.

Are shoes the only product you produce?

No, I make shoes both for male and woman, belts, sandal, slippers, trainers and I’m working seriously on making sneakers for both men and women.

Where do you see yourself in the next three or five years?

I want to have an international brand and I’m working on that, I want to take my shoes and other products beyond Nigeria.

What do you find exciting/interesting about this job?

One thing I find interesting about this job is me getting to meet different kinds of people.

What is the hardest task so far about this job?

There was one seasoning where a particular design of shoe was trending and one of my customers asked me to make the shoe for her and honestly I have never made that kind of shoe before. The work gave me sleepless nights. I drafted out different designs but I did not get it right until like after three weeks. I think that was the hardest task so far for me.

What message do you have for your follow women?

They should dare to be different and positive minded. I advice them not to sit down and fold their hands doing nothing, rather, look for job to learn. Also, graduates should think outside the box and keep themselves positively busy.

Like this: Like Loading...