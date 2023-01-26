News

Adeleke woos investors, partners for Osun’s development

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has said he has intensi-fied his drive for enhanced partnership with local and multinational companies for direct investment in the state. Adeleke, according to his spokesman Olawale Rasheed, has been on a working visit to Lagos since Monday.

He said for the past two working days, the governor has laid out the vision of his government for a publicprivate partnership relationship with a view to address the huge Infrastructure deficit in his state and jumpstart the economy that is weighed down by heavy debt. Rasheed said: “In several meetings with captains of industry and chieftains of multilateral institutions and organizations, Governor Adeleke specifically solicited investment on roads, agriculture, education, health, sports and information technology, “From Monday to Wednesday, the governor met over 14 chief executives of various organisations, securing commitment from them to work on investment packages for Osun State. “At the launching of a subsidiary of Dangote Holdings in Lagos, the governor had expanded interactive sessions with top federal ministers, critical heads of federal agencies and managing directors of leading private companies across the sectors.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP stalwart extols Atiku’s leadership quality

Posted on Author Ola James

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Alozie Alozie, has extoled the leadership quality of a former Vice- President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, insisting that the country will be greatly transformed under his leadership as president in 2023 political dispensation. According to him, Nigeria truly is the giant of Africa that has the potential […]
News

‘Why Nigerian real estate investors eye other African countries’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Why Nigerian real estate investors eye opportunities in other African countries Experts have explained why real estate investors eye opportunities in other markets across Africa, targeting buildings and landed properties. Tade Cash, managing director/CEO, Wealth Island Properties (WIP), a real estate development company, told journalists at an event the company hosted in recognition of their […]
News

NNPC demands capacity upgrade for indigenous operators

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has declared that the indigenous companies operating in the nation’s oil and gas sector must upscale their capacity for global competitiveness. This, the corporation said, is in order to achieve the target of reducing the cost of oil production in Nigeria on a sustainable basis. Group Managing Director of NNPC, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica