Adeleke woos investors, partners for Osun’s development

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has said he has intensi-fied his drive for enhanced partnership with local and multinational companies for direct investment in the state. Adeleke, according to his spokesman Olawale Rasheed, has been on a working visit to Lagos since Monday.

He said for the past two working days, the governor has laid out the vision of his government for a publicprivate partnership relationship with a view to address the huge Infrastructure deficit in his state and jumpstart the economy that is weighed down by heavy debt. Rasheed said: “In several meetings with captains of industry and chieftains of multilateral institutions and organizations, Governor Adeleke specifically solicited investment on roads, agriculture, education, health, sports and information technology, “From Monday to Wednesday, the governor met over 14 chief executives of various organisations, securing commitment from them to work on investment packages for Osun State. “At the launching of a subsidiary of Dangote Holdings in Lagos, the governor had expanded interactive sessions with top federal ministers, critical heads of federal agencies and managing directors of leading private companies across the sectors.”

