Adeleke’s imagination on LG funds diversion false – Osun govt

The Osun State government has described as illogical and false the allegation by the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke that the local governments have been directed to return part of their allocations to the state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke, the government said the allegation was not only frivolous, but again exposed the governor-elect as one who does not have any idea of how government activities are run.

“According to the state ment, the allegation was a mere concoction that existed only in Adeleke’s imagination, saying there was no such directive and there will never be, particularly now that the NFIU policy is in place and strictly being followed in Osun.

“We challenged Adeleke to tell the public, when and where such directive was given, and back it u with evidence, rather than ‘their beer parlour’ speculations. After all, the government is not run on verbal directives but through circulars and regulations.

“Governor Oyetola is a man of due process, accountability and transparency that will not do things against the law and regulations, rather, you will see him supporting the local councils and making them effective, with a view to bringing development closer to the grassroots.

“Adeleke’s fairy tale is more exposed, as it came a few days after Osun State under Oyetola was adjudged first among the 36 states in Nigeria in the area of Public Finance/Accountability.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...