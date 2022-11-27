Adeleke’s inauguration, beginning of Nigeria’s recovery from APC’s misrule – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as Osun State governor marks the beginning of the recovery of Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku, who attended the inauguration with his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the mission of the recovery starts from every polling unit and electoral constituencies across the country.

The former vice president stated that the inauguration of Senator Adeleke as governor is much more than a victory for the people of Osun State.

“The Imole that starts to shine from Osun from this day on is a manifestation of the recovery of the country from the darkness of bad governance and poor leadership.

“Thus, to ensure that we return Nigeria to land of peace and prosperity, it is important that you do your part by making sure that you vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the upcoming elections – from the presidential down to the state Houses of Assembly.

“When we join hands to recover Nigeria, the victory shall be for us all,” he added.

