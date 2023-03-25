Adeleke’s Victory: APC Vows To Head To Supreme Court

Following the Appeal Court ruling that set aside the judgment of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal that seeks to sack Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of the State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to head to the Supreme Court in order to reclaim its mandate.

Speaking in a statement issued after the appellate Court reinstate Adeleke as the Governor of the state, the opposition APC said the party would study the judgement which was delivered in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It further disclosed that it will proceed without delay to the next constitutional means of seeking justice at the highest court of the land.

Recall that the Osun Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal had in January upturned Adeleke’s electoral victory and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Adegboyega Oyetola of APC a Certificate of Return.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Tajudeen Lawal, the Acting chairman of the party in the state enjoined all members to keep their hopes alive.

“As a law-abiding party which prioritises the rules of law, we shall pursue the issue to the Supreme Court with a view to ensuring that justice is served.

“The members and supporters of our party should not despair over the judgement as it’s a mere temporary setback which would be redressed in due course.

“The long and short of my sermon is that we shall meet Adeleke, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Supreme Court,” Lawal stated.

Reacting, the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement called on former governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the Osun APC to bury the hatchet and congratulate Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The party in the statement credited to Akindele Adekunle, its caretaker chairman, also hailed the judiciary for upholding fairness, and justice and restoring the people’s confidence.

“We wish to commend and applaud the Lord Justice of the appellate court for upholding the tenet of justice and fairness in the Osun guber case.

“We want to urge the Osun APC and enjoin Oyetola to bury their hatchet, congratulate Governor Adeleke and join hands with the PDP government in the state to move Osun forward instead of embarking on another futile mission to the Supreme Court,” Adekunle stated.

