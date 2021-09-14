Ademola Adeleke: Philanthropic spirit and service

When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them in that dream. For everything its season and for all human beings, there are various destinies set for them and in the process, some hurdles to cross. Yes, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has passed through life vicissitudes with candour and a large heart.

He was learning the ropes through the mentorship of the iconic trail-blazer, his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adetuni Adeleke and the mercurial humble gogetter, Dr.’Deji Adeleke.

Both of them gave him every support he needed to stand tall in his various callings, politics inclusive, very remarkably. They both entranced him into the big public life that enabled him to face life challenges with great courage.

Never quilting, whatever the odds; thus forging a formidable business and personal lifestyles for greater successes in life. Senator Ademola Adeleke has been a colourful personality since his youthful days. 12 One never to hurt a fly, mastering his moment and never letting off his guard.

A proverbial “cat with nine lives”. A very dynamic and resourceful individual that charged the political landscape of Osun State, in such a short time, that he tested the murky water of politics.

To Senator Ademola Adeleke, life is a sunny fire, and fire is a real wild beast, which can devour everything in motion. He is prepared therefore to face whatever challenges the future place before him. He believes God alone is the master planner and His plans never fail.

But it is still this mystic motion of our living that is propelling Senator Ademola Adeleke to immense joy to make service his objective. The passion is burning in Senator Ademola Adeleke to give opportunities to the less privileged through philanthropy without let or hindrance.

He is triumphantly back among the loving people of Osun State, whom he has sorely missed for some time now, out of his resolve to search for the proverbial golden fleece, out of his own personal resolve, as there was no time limit and age to knowledge acquisition in all spheres of life.

He is back for good. He is back in peace. He brought peace and love with him. Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke is back home and extending the olive branch to all. He is ready to use his good upbringing to identify with all and sundry as his door is open to all at all times.

Senator Ademola Adeleke enjoins all his teeming well-wishers, supporters and friends to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and avoid rancour, but rather embrace politics without bitterness, which his late brother and political mentor played throughout his lifetimes, and which also is the anchor of his own political endeavour.

Senator Ademola Adeleke placed his gratitude and appreciation before everybody who were there for him. He advised his ardent supporters to abstain from foul and caustic languages in their dealings with fellow politicians of whatever persuasions.

To Ademola Adeleke, his concern is “love to all”. It is the true wish of Senator Ademola Adeleke, to see that there is absolute peace and happiness that is immersed in God’s boundless powers of love for humanity. In our country generally, as it is in the atmosphere of peace and concord, that progress and prosperity could be achieved. All these are boundless powers of love that bind us together.

Let us pray may God Almighty nudge us to the envisaged glorious destination through His mercy and glory. Great blessings are approaching and a glorious bliss will stay permanently with us in our collective lives.

Most of all let each of us love one another just a little bit more, do good always and live with justice and with every present fear of Almighty God.

For you Senator Ademola Adeleke, your life has achieved glorious accomplishments that assembled all the disputations of your life into great giant strides that are imbued in God’s unending grace of love for your family and your teeming admirers, the world over. What a life of charm!

For Ademola Adeleke, it is a triumphant home coming. Home, sweet home. lOlumide Lawal, was Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke

Like this: Like Loading...