Ademola Adesoye is the District Governor of Lions Clubs District 404B2

he International Association of Lions Clubs District 404B2 Nigeria has a new district governor, Lion Ademola Adesoye.

 

 

At a press briefing to usher in the new Lion service year, Adesoye, who accepted the office with gratitude, promised to uphold the clubs constitution while making sure that the district is moved to greater heights.

 

 

Adesoye, who is a medical research executive for over 20 years, explained that the overall mission of the district for year 2020/2021 will be to express the creativity of members to find unique solutions to challenges. And to  create new model for membership growth and development.

 

 

Among the top activities to be carried out for the benefit of the public, the district will be focusing on building a diabetes screening and treatment center at the General Hospital, Offa, Kwara state.

 

 

The project, according  the District Governor, is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020. The club intends to screen over 8000 people for diabetes mellitus in Kwara, Ekiti and Osun states. The screening will continue for more than 12,000 in Lagos State before the end of the Lions service year.

 

The district will also carry out eye screening and cataract operations for 100 patients at Ado Ekiti by October 2020, among things.

 

The District Governor, Ademola Adesoye who will be piloting affairs of the district with two Vice District governors, Lion Kayode Oshinuga, as the first Vice while Lion Lekan Owolabi as the second Vice for the service year.

 

 

