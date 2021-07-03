Ademola decries prevalence of ‘hurried child syndrome’ in Nigeria

*Urges parents not to relegate their irresponsibility to others

Tony Okuyeme

Head, Programme Development, A Mother’s Love, Mohammed Ahmed Ademola, has called on parents not to relegate their responsibilities to others as their presence and role is fundamental to a child’s understanding of life.

He decried the prevalence of “hurried child syndrome” in Nigerian, stressing that in the search for livelihood, certain events and activities are priceless and critical to the healthy development of a child, and that parents must be ready and willing to unlearn, learn and relearn certain habits that will improve the home climate and the overall quality of life of their children.

According to Ademola, who stated this in a statement titled ‘Hurried Child Syndrome: A Nigerian perspective, in the last two decades’, hurrying has been a constant descriptor of the busy life of an average man due to increased competition as the world shrinks into a global village.

“In the simplest form, when a parent or those in the position of in loco parent is including teachers and guardian over-schedule the lives of children by either pushing them too hard for academic success or expecting them to behave and respond like mini adults, they have exhibited the hurried child syndrome.

“The aftermath of COVID-19 shed more insights to the lacuna created by hurrying a child. Poor parenting practices, change in normal life schedules, marital disunity and parent-child relationships have been subjects of discussion in both traditional and social media due to the crisis caused by the inevitable closure of schools due to COVID-19. The pandemic revealed that lots of families do not have a balanced and happy atmosphere for a child to thrive as an average Nigerian child spends over two-thirds of his or her life outside the home environment leaving the child in mercy of the system that does not have adequate provisions for the overall development of the child.”

“While going to school is a sine qua non for children in a developing country like Nigeria, we must be careful as to what kind of learning and development our children are exposed too. Beyond academic or intellectual skills, children need to learn socio-emotional skills that will help them attain critical learning points and developmental milestones in the course of their childhood years.”

He added that it is also important to revisit the home environment and the parenting culture of the parents we have today.

“Parents must not relegate the irresponsibility to others as their presence and role is fundamental to a child’s understanding of life. In the search for livelihood, they must be reminded that certain events and activities are priceless and critical to the healthy development of a child. Investing in the home environment and providing supports for parents is critical to the future of the Nigerian child,” he said.

