Ademola Lookman
Sports

Ademola Lookman: I put pressure on myself to do well

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nigerian-born striker, Ademola Lookman, has revealed the secrets behind his great form for his English Premier League side, Fulham, in the past weeks.

 

Speaking after his lone goal secured another win for Fulham, the former Everton striker said he always put pressure on himself to perform well. Lookman currently on loan from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Fulham player this season (4 goals, 3 assists).

 

“[The] three points are the most important [thing]. I’m just happy we won the game,” he said. “I just made the run in behind. I always put pressure on myself to perform and to help the team. We need to have that pressure on ourselves. If we can all add that to our game we’ll be fine.

 

“It’s been a big, big week for us with our performances. We’ve been growing in confidence and the wins are coming. “We’re not focused on anybody else apart [only] ourselves. We can only control what we can control. Our mentality is very important.

 

“Every game we go into we go in with confidence. We have the belief. Our last few performances have been top, we just haven’t been able to score. The last three games we’ve done that.

 

“It feels good, I’m looking forward to the next one. We’ll look to win and play our football. We’re ready to fight.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Brighton cruise past Magpies, Son sinks Saints with 4 goals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neal Maupay scored twice as Brighton cruised to a comfortable Premier League victory over an under par Newcastle at St James’ Park. It was a superb all-round showing from the Seagulls and the perfect response to losing their opening game to Chelsea. French forward Maupay was the early beneficiary as Graham Potters’ side took […]
Sports

Agent: Pogba’s staying at United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Pogba will not be sold by Manchester United this summer and new contract discussions will start soon, says the France midfielder’s agent. The 27-year-old – an £89m signing from Juventus in 2016 – suffered from injuries last season but impressed in patches on his return as United finished third in the Premier League, […]
Sports

Bruno Fernandes voted Man United’s Player of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes has been crowned as the winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2019/20, following a brilliant start to his Manchester United career. Thousands of fans voted in our Official App to determine the victor, and they decided in favour of the Portuguese playmaker, who just edged out Anthony Martial, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica