Ademola Lookman: I put pressure on myself to do well

Nigerian-born striker, Ademola Lookman, has revealed the secrets behind his great form for his English Premier League side, Fulham, in the past weeks.

Speaking after his lone goal secured another win for Fulham, the former Everton striker said he always put pressure on himself to perform well. Lookman currently on loan from Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Fulham player this season (4 goals, 3 assists).

“[The] three points are the most important [thing]. I’m just happy we won the game,” he said. “I just made the run in behind. I always put pressure on myself to perform and to help the team. We need to have that pressure on ourselves. If we can all add that to our game we’ll be fine.

“It’s been a big, big week for us with our performances. We’ve been growing in confidence and the wins are coming. “We’re not focused on anybody else apart [only] ourselves. We can only control what we can control. Our mentality is very important.

“Every game we go into we go in with confidence. We have the belief. Our last few performances have been top, we just haven’t been able to score. The last three games we’ve done that.

“It feels good, I’m looking forward to the next one. We’ll look to win and play our football. We’re ready to fight.”

Like this: Like Loading...