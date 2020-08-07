Health

Adenekan emerges new Lagos NMA Chair 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as association elects other executive officers

Appolonia Adeyemi

A Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Tunji Adenekan has emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch.
Following the elections of the Lagos NMA,  which held in the sports complex of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba (FNPHY) Thursday, the following officials were duly elected: Dr. Tajudeen Salau, Vice Chairman1, Dr. Joy Agbara, Vice Chairman2, and the Secretary of NMA in Lagos is Dr. Ime Okon who is a public health physician.
Others who emerged victorious from the election are Dr. Adegboyega Akintola, Deputy Secretary, Dr. Kemi Abiloye, Treasurer, Dr. Adeola Badmus, Publicity Secretery and the Financial Secretary of the association, Dr. Alalade Obatomi.
According to the immediate past Publicity Secretary of Lagos NMA, Dr. Moruf Abdulsalam, who confirmed this development, Dr. Abodunrin Peters emerged from the election as the Social Secretary, Dr. Funmi Iyanda was elected the Internal Auditor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Nestlé, LBS train journalists on nutrition reporting

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Nestlé Nigeria and the Lagos Business School hosted the 2020 Advancing Nutrition, Health and Wellness (NHW) training in the first two weeks of June. The virtual media training programme came at a critical time when the public needs to be well informed on nutrition health and wellness to help curtail the spread of the […]
Health

Report: US firm aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moderna Inc is planning to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. Moderna’s proposed price for a two-dose course sold to governments compares with $39 for two doses under a […]
Health

Lagos doctors suspend 3-day warning strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Striking medical doctors in Lagos under the auspices of the Medical Guild have suspended its three-day warning strike.   According to a statement issued yesterday by the Medical Guild and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, members of the Medical Guild will resume work by 8am tomorrow, Thursday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: