Adenekan emerges new Lagos NMA Chair 

…as association elects other executive officers

Appolonia Adeyemi

A Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Tunji Adenekan has emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch.

Following the elections of the Lagos NMA, which held in the sports complex of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba (FNPHY) Thursday, the following officials were duly elected: Dr. Tajudeen Salau, Vice Chairman1, Dr. Joy Agbara, Vice Chairman2, and the Secretary of NMA in Lagos is Dr. Ime Okon who is a public health physician.

Others who emerged victorious from the election are Dr. Adegboyega Akintola, Deputy Secretary, Dr. Kemi Abiloye, Treasurer, Dr. Adeola Badmus, Publicity Secretery and the Financial Secretary of the association, Dr. Alalade Obatomi.

According to the immediate past Publicity Secretary of Lagos NMA, Dr. Moruf Abdulsalam, who confirmed this development, Dr. Abodunrin Peters emerged from the election as the Social Secretary, Dr. Funmi Iyanda was elected the Internal Auditor.

