Metro & Crime

Adeniran, new Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, resigns, withdraws

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

The new Leader of the apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran, has resigned from his position with immediate effect. This followed the earlier stepping aside of its founder Prof. Banji Akintoye.

According to a statement issued and made available to New Telegraph by Maxwell Adeleye in Ibadan, Adeniran also resigned as a member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide and suspended his participation in the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

The pioneer Commissioner for Education of Osun State resigned in protest against allegations of corruption slammed against him by a Cotonou-based Bureau de Change Agent/Personal Assistant of Professor Banji Akintoye, Mr. Kabir Adebayo, fondly called Obalola.

Obalola, while slamming Adeniran, said he was responding to claims that Akintoye mismanages funds being paid into his account by well-meaning Yoruba people worldwide, stating that 70% of the money being sent into his account by supporters of the self-determination struggle worldwide goes into Professor Adeniran and his wife’s accounts.

Adeniran has denied Obalola’s claims, saying he was being blackmailed over some issues that he refused to compromise on which he did not mention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tension as gunmen kidnap two in Ondo community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

My husband’s abductors yet to demand ransom –Pastor’s wife Tension has engulfed the sleepy town of Ikaram- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the abduction of two people by gunmen. One of the victims, identified simply as Gbodi, was abducted a few kilometres from his residence on Okeagbe-Ikaram Road […]
Metro & Crime

Review NCDMB Act to accommodate N-Delta host communities, stakeholders advise

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Local content stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have pushed for an amendment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act in order to include a local benefit plan for host communities. This was the call of stakeholders on Thursday in Yenagoa during the annual public lecture of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Immigration Officer, wife, kill one in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Nasarawa State Command has confirmed the abduction of an officer with the command, Salisu Usman and his wife. Both were abducted at about 9pm at their resident at Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday. Witness said the abductors invaded the residence and shot sporadically before taking their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica