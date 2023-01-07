Adeniran, new Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, resigns, withdraws

The new Leader of the apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran, has resigned from his position with immediate effect. This followed the earlier stepping aside of its founder Prof. Banji Akintoye.

According to a statement issued and made available to New Telegraph by Maxwell Adeleye in Ibadan, Adeniran also resigned as a member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide and suspended his participation in the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

The pioneer Commissioner for Education of Osun State resigned in protest against allegations of corruption slammed against him by a Cotonou-based Bureau de Change Agent/Personal Assistant of Professor Banji Akintoye, Mr. Kabir Adebayo, fondly called Obalola.

Obalola, while slamming Adeniran, said he was responding to claims that Akintoye mismanages funds being paid into his account by well-meaning Yoruba people worldwide, stating that 70% of the money being sent into his account by supporters of the self-determination struggle worldwide goes into Professor Adeniran and his wife’s accounts.

Adeniran has denied Obalola’s claims, saying he was being blackmailed over some issues that he refused to compromise on which he did not mention.