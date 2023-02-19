Adeniran: The light fades for a 12-year-old girl

When the late Whitney Adeniran, a pupil of Chrisland School Ikeja set out that Thursday for her school’s Inter House Sports, nobody could have believed she would not return home alive.

The 12-year-old died at the Agege Stadium in what has become mysterious and controversial circumstances. Her death elicited outrage from Nigerians and Lagosians in particular, prompting the Lagos State government to shut down the school temporarily.

The Parents-Teachers association of the school declared a five-day mourning period for her. In a communique signed by Very Reverend ThankGod Oganwo on behalf of PTA chairpersons, on Thursday, the association said it received the news with a “great sense of sadness and grief” while assuring its readiness to stand for justice and truth on the matter.

According to online medium, Saharareporters, the parents’ forum said: “We have confirmed from both Mr & Mrs Adeniran and the School Management that an autopsy is currently in progress to determine the cause of death. Pending outcome of the autopsy, we implore all our parents to kindly remain calm while also committing the family to God in prayers at this very trying period.”

“In the meantime, the PTA in collaboration with the School has declared a 5-day mourning across all Chrisland Schools with effect from tomorrow February 15, 2023 and the modalities for this symbolic act in honour of the departed will be duly communicated and effected at all Local Management levels, even as we continue to stand for justice and the truth.”

The Lagos State government has since shut down the school and ordered an inquest into the death of the 12-year-old. The government also ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death of the late Adeniran. The Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), gave the directive in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Onigbanjo said a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of Whitney’s death. He added that findings of the investigation would be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable. “A coroner’s inquest has immediately been requested in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State, “a report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death,” he said.

The commissioner noted that as a government, the security and well-being of citizens are of utmost importance while assuring the public that everything would be done to ensure that the cause of death is known. According to the father of the deceased, Dr. Michael Adeyemi Adeniran, she had no health condition and was not ill at the time the school bus picked her up for the event.

The father added that no explanation was given to him and his wife by the school regarding their daughter’s death. He said his wife was present at the stadium but the school did not call her attention to the incident immediately. Adeniran subsequently called on the Lagos State Government and the police to look into the matter and ensure that justice is done.

He asked why the school had no ambulance or paramedics at the event, except for a “quack” nurse whom he said confessed that the child died at the stadium.

