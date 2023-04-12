Adeniran’s Beggars’ Opera for National Troupe’s 32nd Play Reading Session

After a successful hosting of the Children’s Creative Station Workshop with Children of the IDP camp in Abuja and equally successful hosting of a capacity building and empowerment workshop in Benin City, Edo State, facilitated by the Chairman of the Federal House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama, the National Troupe of Nigeria is set to host its Play Reading Session (PRS).

The Play Reading Session (PRS), which is in its 32nd edition, was institutionalised in 2001 in furtherance of one of the Troupe’s mandate to encourage creativity in order to achieve excellence in the performing arts.

This 32nd edition of the PRS will feature the reading of “Beggars’ Opera” written by Makinde Adeniran FTA. The play reading session which will feature open reading of the play and dramatisation of excerpt of the play takes place on Thursday April 13, 2023 at the National Theatre Marquee between 3pm and 6pm and it will be chaired by Professor Tunji Azeez of the Theatre Arts Department, Lagos State University (LASU).

The guest playwright, Adeniran, is a dramatist, actor, theatre director and broadcaster who has worked with reputable organisations and indi- viduals. His writing credits include ‘Abiku’ (An adaptation of Ben Okri’s the Famished Road); ‘Agbara’, ‘Sodom and Kolombia’, ‘Abinibi’ (a memoir still in progress); ‘Alamori’ (the play that represented Nigeria in the Cairo International Experimental Theatre Festival 2005); ‘Small Boy’ (an award winning movie) and several other HIV/AIDS drama skits for BBC, a radio drama project tagged ‘Voices’. He is currently the Secretary General of the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP).

The Artistic Director/CEO of the National Troupe, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, said he is delighted that under his watch, the PRS has been revived to continue to highlight the need to use the Play Reading Session to promote good literary works of Nigeria across the country and beyond, thereby encouraging playwriting and play development through critical analysis. “The importance of the Play Reading session cannot be over emphasized. We intend to continue to use the platform of the reading session to spot playwriting talents, bridge the gap between theatre practice and dialectics and encourage people to cultivate the idea of reading plays.

The aspect I like about the PRS is the platform it provides to expose the works of playwright to theatre critics and experts so that they can suggest how the play can be improved upon. I am happy that the PRS is back and it will be sustained,” the Artistic Director said.