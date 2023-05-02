Adeniyi Johnson Sends Appreciation To Everyone Who Honoured His Twins’ Party

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has penned an appreciation note to friends and family for the overwhelming love he received at his children’s party.

The new father of two has taken to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to everyone who came out to celebrate with him at his twin’s Thanksgiving party.

According to him, He was overwhelmed by the show of love and support shown to him and his wife, adding that he couldn’t thank everyone enough.

Adeniyi expressed his gratitude on behalf of the JOHNSONS, to thank all the attendees and gifters, stating that words failed him as he couldn’t thank everyone enough for their time, money, and tolerance.

He appreciated everyone who had given gifts before the party, on the party day, and even after and also apologized to those who felt one or two lapses.

He wrote “We say a big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us; words fail us, honestly, as we can’t thank you all enough!

“To all our gifters before the party, on the party day and even after, we are grateful! For your time, money and tolerance.. as we all know, nothing is perfect in life.

To those who felt one or two lapses, we are sorry!! AYOMIKUN and AYOMIPOSI Wit DADDY AND MUMMY (THE JOHNSONS) are grateful