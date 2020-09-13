Adeniyi Olaniyan becomes Onipokia of Ipokia amidst pomp

The boisterous town of Ipokia lost its balance last weekend when the newly installed Onipokia of Ipokia in Ogun State, Oba Yisa Adeniyi Olaniyan, attracted the high and mighty for his scintillating twoin- one event.

Celebrating his ascension to his father’s throne and his 50th birthday anniversary at the same time, the classy monarch and his delectable wife, Olori Folasade, hosted dignitaries to a sumptuous royal gathering with impeccable splendor. Oba Olaniyan, who was trained in the United States, has a huge footprint in the entertainment sector and is a man for many.

He piloted the popular Afro-Heritage Entertainment Awards, before he answered the clarion call for the Ipokia stool.

With smiles beaming all over his face, the pleasant and unassuming monarch, who was the first king to be installed by the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration, assured all and sundry that his reign will herald growth and development to the town.

Unanimously elected by all kingmakers in Ipokia kingdom, perhaps due to his exquisite poise, carriage, royal lineage, maturity and intelligence, Olaniyan, who is the 46th Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, is a sociable, humorous and amiable personality who has the capacity to move any needle. He carries the awe, dignity and calmness that can shift the community to its next level.

