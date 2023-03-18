Arts & Entertainments

Adenuga eulogises Commissioner DJ Wysei as one of Africa’s most talented DJs

Famous female DJ, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat, popularly known as Commissioner DJ Wysei, has been described as one of the most talented stars in the music industry. This was revealed by the Founder of DAW Empire, Dami Adenuga, during the unveiling of the DJ as the newest star in the management company. According to Adenuga, the artiste is one of the very best in the industry as she is, “very talented, gifted and versatile.”

The businessman further described her as an act that isn’t confined to a particular type of music, noting that her style of music is special because of her ability to source a wide range of music. Also, said Adenuga she has effectively made an exceptional and special brand for herself by carving a niche in the way she drums during performances.

Speaking on move to DAW Empire, the artiste stated that it has always been her dream to work with a brand as dynamic as DAW, adding that the platform’s track record of contributing to the success and growth of its numerous artistes encouraged her to get on board. She was recently named as one of the five effective female DJ’s in Africa by CNN and BBC. Also known as Drummer Queen, the talented entertainer took the entire entertainment industry by surprise when she became the youngest female DJ playing on radio.

