Adeola felicitates with new Olowu

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola aka Yayi, has felicitated with His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr.) Saka Adelola Matemilola, and the good people of Owu Kingdom on his coronation as the 14th Olowu of Owu Kingdom.

Inamessageissuedin Abeokuta, the senator said it is a thing of joythatanotherhighlyeducated, cerebral and enlightened royal father is joining the Ogun State Traditional Council at this time stressing that he has no doubt that his entrance will further improve the qualitative output and contributionsoftheroyaltytothe development of Ogun State.

He said: “As there are serious agitations for constitutional roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria as a whole, the ascension of Oba (Dr.) Matemilola on the throne is an added fillip to that quest as with educated and enlightened monarchs on the throne across the land, giving traditional rulers constitutional role is not a superfluous idea but in tandem for holistic development and good practices as obtained in other developed climes.”

