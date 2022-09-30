Adeola urges ASUU to call off strike

With few days to the celebration of Nigeria 62nd Independence Anniversary, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, has appealed to the leadership and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their indefinite strike in the spirit of the celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

Speaking with journalists on the anniversary and his views on the protracted strike of ASUU that had seen our public universities under lock for over eight months, Adeola stated that in spite of our difficulties, Nigeria still have many things to celebrate as a united nation of 62 years. He added that university lecturers should magnanimously use the occasion of the independence celebration to call off their strike while government continue to proffer solution to issues raised by their union. A statement issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, Adeola said: “On the issue of ASUU strike that has dragged on for so long, I will say it is a very unfortunate situation. “I urge ASUU to reconsider their stand. “

